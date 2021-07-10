Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
College student in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai designs solar-powered electric cycle

The college student named Dhanush Kumar from Tamil Nadu's Madurai designed the solar-powered electric cycle.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 01:29 PM IST
The image shows Collage student Dhanush Kumar from Tamil Nadu’s Madurai with his solar-powered electric cycle.(Twitter/@ANI)

In today’s edition of incredible creations, here’s the story of a college student from Madurai in Tamil Nadu who designed a solar-powered electric cycle. His story has now prompted people to share all sorts of appreciative comments.

ANI took to Twitter to share about the student named Dhanush Kumar. “Madurai college student, Dhanush Kumar designs solar-powered electric cycle. The bicycle can run for up to 50 km continuously with the help of solar panels. A rider can travel more than a 20 kms after the electric charges reduce to the downline,” they wrote. They also shared a few images of the student and his creation.

While replying to their own post, they shared a quote from the creator talking about the bicycle. “The cost of electricity used for this battery is very low compared to the price of petrol. It costs 1.50 to travel up to 50 km. This bike can run at a speed of 30-40 km. This speed is enough to drive this bike inside a city like Madurai, says Dhanush Kumar," reads the tweet.

Take a look at the post:

People shared all sorts of comments while reacting to the story shared on Twitter. “Hidden talent should be encouraged,” wrote a Twitter user. “It should be commercialized… Good concept,” shared another. “Amazing,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on this creation of the college student?

