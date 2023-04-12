College student sells 'shot momos', her idea wows people

Momo is a dish that is loved by many. People also have specific ways in which they love eating this tasty dumpling dish. And thanks to its popularity, numerous sellers try to devise different ways of making and presenting this dish. Among them is this college student from Surat who came up with an unusual way of serving momo along with different sauces. Her creation is called 'shot momos', and it has wowed people.

The image shows a college student selling 'shot momos'.(Instagram/@thehungrysurati)

A video of the dish is posted on an Instagram food blogging page. "A collage girl selling delicious shot momos. Have you ever tried this?" reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip shows the student preparing her special momo dish and serving it to a customer. What is interesting to note is that the momos are shaped in such a way that they also serve as tiny bowls for different condiments given with the dish.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared last month. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 12.3 million views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered tons of likes and comments.

Here's how Twitter users reacted:

"Zero wastage of sauces, great work," praised a Twitter user. "The way she puts the dippings… so creative," joined another. "That's a great way to eat. Though I'm not a fan of momo, I liked the innovation," expressed a third. "Best way to avoid wastage," wrote a fourth.