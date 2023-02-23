College students recreate Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza's Kabhi Kabhi Aditi Zindagi. Watch

Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na is one of those films that many people love watching. The film, starring Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza was released in 2008 and was directed by Abbas Tyrewala. The film tugged at the heartstrings of many, and people even enjoyed the music. Now, a video of some college students recreating the song Kabhi Kabhi Aditi Zindagi from the film has gone viral on Instagram.

The Instagram page of the Extra Curricular Committee of St. Xavier's College shared a video where the students were seen recreating the song. Since the song was shot in the college, the students in the clip, can be see covering the same locations as the song. They matched the outfits and held the props to keep their version as close as possible to the original song.

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared just a few hours back. Since being shared, it has been liked over 4000 times. The clip has also received several comments.

Here are a few reactions:

An individual in the post's comments section wrote, "This is toooo goodddddddd!!!!!!" A second person posted, "This is something beyond awesome." "Maddddd cinematography!!!!" said a third. A fourth person wrote, "We need a behind-the-scenes reveal for this one." Many others have appreciated their hard work and reacted using heart emojis.