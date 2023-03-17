Company surprises employees with long weekend holiday to celebrate World Sleep Day

In our work life, many of us may not get time to sleep properly. Several people find themselves working around the clock and completing their given tasks. While this may have become a norm for some, a D2C home-and-sleep solutions start-up aims to change that.

Company gives extra off to employee to celebrate World Sleep Day. (Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: World Sleep Day 2023: History, significance and theme

Wakefit Solutions shared a post on LinkedIn where they said they would celebrate World Sleep Day on March 17. They announced that to mark this day, the company will give their employees an optional holiday on March 17. They further added, "As sleep enthusiasts, we consider Sleep Day as a festival, especially when it falls on a Friday! You can avail this leave like any other holiday through the HR portal."

Take a look at their post below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last year also, the company recognised this day by actually fixing a time for an afternoon nap for their employees. In a mail that they circulated previously, they wrote that they would be blocking 2pm to 2:30pm as the sleep time for all employees.

Company gives extra off to employee to celebrate World Sleep Day. (Unsplash)

Also Read: World sleep day 2023: Dietary and lifestyle changes that cause sleep disorders

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the website of World Sleep Day, it is a global initiative to plan events to raise awareness of sleep health. The theme for this World Sleep Day is Sleep is Essential for Health.

Company gives extra off to employee to celebrate World Sleep Day. (Unsplash)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON