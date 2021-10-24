Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Constable saves elderly woman trying to board moving train. Watch
trending

Constable saves elderly woman trying to board moving train. Watch

People shared comments while praising the constable for saving the woman's life.
The image shows the constable saving the woman.(Twitter/@RailMinIndia)
Published on Oct 24, 2021 03:58 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

If you follow the official Twitter handle of Indian Railways, chances are you have seen the different posts that warn people to not board or de-board a moving train. Still, contrary to the caution, there are people who try to do just that and often end up risking their lives. Just like this incident involving an elderly woman that took place at a station in Mumbai. A video of the incident shows how the woman slipped while trying to board a moving train but thankfully was rescued by a constable present at the platform.

The caption shared along with the video, when loosely translated from Hindi, explains more about the situation. It describes that the incident took place at Mumbai’s Sandhurst Road railway station. The 50-year-old woman slipped and was saved by Sapna Golkar, the constable on duty. The tweet ends with a caution.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

The video, since being shared about two days ago, has gathered more than 35,000 views and counting. The post has also accumulated various comments.

“Great job,” wrote an Instagram user. “I appreciate the RPF personnel. Really commendable work,” posted another. “Very good Work by RPF Personnel. Thanks,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter video indian railway
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP