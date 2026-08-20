‘Cook at home, walk everywhere’: Kolkata woman on her 89,000 monthly expenses in Finland

Trading the familiar warmth of Kolkata for Nordic winters requires adaptability, courage, and a clear sense of purpose. When Debashree Dass relocated to Finland for her postdoctoral research, she stepped into an entirely new world of independence. She spoke with hindustantimes.com about balancing her high-impact biomedical work with the art of simple, mindful living. Earning €2,800 per month (approx. ₹3 lakh), Dass keeps her living expenses surprisingly low despite living in one of the most expensive countries. For her, moving abroad was never just about advancing her career; it was about discovering how to build a peaceful, self-reliant life.

Debashree Dass, a Kolkata woman who now stays in Finland. (Debashree Dass)

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Talking about why she is in Finland, Dass shared, “I am a postdoctoral researcher working in biomedical research. I am currently working with the University of Turku in Finland and also spend part of my research period in Stockholm, Sweden, at Karolinska Institute.”

How much does she earn?

Dass explained, “My current research funding is €2,800 per month. This is provided as a scholarship/research grant rather than a conventional employment salary, so there is no income tax deducted from this amount.”

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How much does she spend?

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{{^usCountry}} The Indian woman provided a detailed breakdown of her estimated monthly expenses. She shared that usually it comes to less than €800 (about ₹89,000). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Indian woman provided a detailed breakdown of her estimated monthly expenses. She shared that usually it comes to less than €800 (about ₹89,000). {{/usCountry}}

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• Rent: around €450 for a room, including utilities

• Groceries: around €100–200

• Public transport: around €50 per month

• Mobile plan: around €24–30

• Other miscellaneous/personal expenses: approximately €50–100

She added, “Overall, I can manage my basic monthly expenses at approximately €650–800, depending on my lifestyle and additional spending.”

Alongside, Dass makes it a point to invest the majority of her earnings. She explained, “Since my accommodation and day-to-day expenses are relatively manageable in Turku, I try to save a significant portion of my monthly funding after covering my basic expenses. The exact amount varies from month to month depending on travel, shopping and other personal expenses.”

Does she feel Finland is costly?

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The expat shared, “Finland can be expensive, but personally, I don't find Turku excessively expensive compared with some of the bigger Nordic cities.”

She explained, “Turku is a relatively small and affordable city compared with Helsinki. From my experience of spending time in both Finland and Sweden, Stockholm is considerably more expensive than Turku, particularly when it comes to accommodation and everyday city expenses,” adding, “Of course, the cost depends heavily on lifestyle. Eating out frequently, cafés, entertainment and expensive accommodation can increase the monthly budget significantly.”

Dass then opened up about the simple, everyday habits that help her live comfortably without burning a hole in her pocket.

“For groceries, I usually shop at more affordable supermarkets and cook at home, which helps considerably with my food budget. Turku is also a very walkable city, so I often walk to places instead of using public transport.”

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She also stressed the importance of mindful financial planning, especially when settling into an entirely new country where unexpected initial costs quickly add up.

“I also try to plan larger purchases and avoid unnecessary spending. I think budgeting is particularly important during the first few months after moving abroad because there are several additional setup expenses such as accommodation deposits, transport, banking, documents and other essentials.”

Does she plan to return to India?

When asked whether she envisions moving back home, Dass remains grounded in her current goals while keeping her options open for the future.

“At the moment, I am focused on my postdoctoral research and building my international research experience. I don't have a fixed decision about where I will settle permanently. I would like to see where my research career takes me and remain open to opportunities in both India and abroad.”

What does she like about Finland?

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Reflecting on her life in Northern Europe, Dass highlighted the seamless public systems and peaceful atmosphere that make day-to-day living genuinely stress-free.

“What I really appreciate about Finland is the overall quality of life. The country has excellent public infrastructure, reliable public transport, clean surroundings and a safe and peaceful environment.”

Beyond the physical environment, the healthy separation between her professional career and personal life has made a lasting impression on her overall well-being.

“As a researcher, I particularly appreciate the work-life balance. There is a clear separation between professional and personal time, and people generally respect boundaries outside working hours.”

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This structured culture, paired with a welcoming academic community, gave her the room to thrive academically while fully taking in her time abroad.

“The working environment is organised and supportive, which allows me to focus on my research while also having time to explore the country, travel and enjoy life outside the lab.”

She continued, “Overall, I would say Finland offers a very good balance between career, quality of life and personal time. While the country can be expensive in certain aspects, especially in bigger cities, I find Turku quite manageable and comfortable with a relatively budget-conscious lifestyle.”

Reality check on living costs:

Dass cautioned that expenses in Finland can vary wildly depending on where one chooses to live and how one spends. She stressed that her personal budget in Turku might not reflect the reality for someone living in a major metropolis.

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“One thing I would like to highlight is that my experience should not be taken as a universal representation of the cost of living in Finland. I live in Turku and have relatively affordable accommodation, which makes a significant difference to my monthly budget. The cost can be substantially higher in larger cities such as Helsinki, and individual spending also depends heavily on lifestyle.”

From Kolkata to Turku

Recalling her journey, Dass told hindustantimes.com, “For me, moving from Kolkata to Finland has been both a professional and personal experience. I came here for my postdoctoral research, but I have also been learning how to build an independent life in a completely new country.”