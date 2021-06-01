Cop feeds poori and sabji to elderly woman, picture goes viral

A policeman is winning an outpouring of love and respect for his kind gesture towards an elderly woman. A picture shared by paralympian Rinku Hooda shows the cop feeding an elderly woman poori and sabji with his own hands. There is a chance that the heartwarming scene captured in the image will win your heart.

Hooda took to Twitter to share the image. He also shared an appreciative caption along with the picture. When loosely translated from Hindi, the share’s caption reads, “This is also a side of police.”

Take a look at the post which has now won people over:

Since being shared a day ago, the tweet has gathered more than 6,300 likes – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments from people.

“Hum jinda hai, because humanity jinda hai... If we can help someone, we must do so,” wrote a Twitter user. “Kind hearted policeman,” shared another. “Proud of you,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

