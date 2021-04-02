Home / Trending / Cop saves elderly man from falling under moving train in Rajasthan, Piyush Goyal posts clip
Cop saves elderly man from falling under moving train in Rajasthan, Piyush Goyal posts clip

“Good presence of mind shown by the RPF cop!” wrote a Twitter user while reacting to the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 06:55 PM IST
The image shows the cop helping the elderly man.(Twitter/@PiyushGoyal)

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal recently took to Twitter to share a video which shows how a cop saved an elderly man from falling under a train. The policeman is now being deemed as hero. Chances are, after seeing the video, you’ll call him the same too.

Written in Hindi, Goyal’s tweet caption, when loosely translated, explains that the incident took place at Sawai Madhopur station in Rajasthan. The caption further explains how the cop’s quick actions saved the elderly man from getting crushed under the train.

Since being posted a few hours ago, the video has gathered nearly 22,000 views – and the numbers are increasing. It has also accumulated more than 3,200 likes. People praised the cop for his quick actions.

“Good presence of mind shown by the RPF cop!” shared a Twitter user. “He should be rewarded,” shared another. “Excellent job,” said a third.

