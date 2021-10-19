Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Cop saves life of pregnant woman trying to get down from moving train. Watch
trending

Cop saves life of pregnant woman trying to get down from moving train. Watch

The video of the man's bravery shared on Twitter prompted people to post appreciative comments.
The image shows the cop saving a woman.(Twitter/@ShivajiIRTS)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 12:51 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff member is being hailed as hero for his prompt action that resulted in saving a pregnant woman’s life. A video, shared on Twitter, captured the incident recorded at Kalyan Railway Station.

Shivaji M Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway in Mumbai, took to Twitter to share the video. “Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff Shri S R Khandekar saved the life of a pregnant woman who had slipped while attempting to de-board a moving train at Kalyan railway station today. Railway appeals to passengers not to board or de-board a running train,” he wrote while posting the clip.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

Since being posted, the share has gathered nearly 2,000 views and counting. It has also accumulated varied comments.

“I really appreciate the alertness of the officer it's great to see them so alert and fast. One more thing such things keeps happening on daily basis at Kalyan Stn issue needs to be studied and needful steps must be taken,” wrote a Twitter user. “Salute for such bravery act. Every human life is precious,” posted another. “Nice work done by the officer salute to him,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mumbai Police’s band is back with musical rendition of another hit Hindi song

This snake-shaped cake may confuse you at first and amuse you later. Watch

These cats take turns to eat from the same bowl. Watch adorable clip

Kapil Dev channels inner Ranveer Singh in new ad, people react with memes
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021
CBSE CTET 2021
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP