Cops in Oklahoma respond to call of finding ‘body in river’. It is not what they expected

trending

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 07:00 PM IST
The image shows the officers reaching out to the 'body'.(Twitter/@TulsaFire)

Some pieces of news on the Internet are so weird that it makes one think why would anyone do that. Case in point, this video shared by Tulsa Fire Department showcasing an emergency call they received about a ‘body lying in the river’. The video may leave you with mixed thoughts.

The recording starts with some officers rowing a life boat in the middle of the river as a ‘body’ can be seen lying in the river. As the officers approach the ‘body’, it wakes up! “TFD, @TulsaPolice & @EMSAOK responded to reports of “a body in the river.” We launched a boat and discovered that the man was just laying in the water. The river is low, but still potentially dangerous in areas. Please stay safe and find alternate ways to stay cool!” reads the caption.

Take a look at the clip:

https://twitter.com/TulsaFire/status/1428073802622279692

Shared on August 19, the video was viewed over 9,300 times and has received several likes. People were surprised to see such a strange case and enquired of the health of the person. Many requested the department to put out a proper notice in the area to stop people from doing so.

RELATED STORIES

“It's GREAT to know that concerned citizens are always on the lookout for other people's life. It's even GREATER to know that the Tulsa Fire Dept. is EXCELLENT at their job! Thank you Tulsa Fire Dept,” wrote a Twitter user. “Why would someone do that,” commented another.

“Lol this is funny, glad he’s ok,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this share?

