Copy cat: Kitty pretends to eat popcorn whenever its human does. Watch

There are several cat videos on the Internet that show them doing exactly as they please. But sometimes their behaviour can directly be related to what their human or humans can be seen doing as well. This is pretty much why the term ‘copy cat’ has probably come into existence. This video that has first been shared on TikTok and then on Instagram will make you go ‘aww’ and laugh out loud in a similar way.

The video opens to show a cat named Charlie, simply sitting with its human as they can be seen working on their laptop. But, beside the laptop is a zip-lock bag filled with popcorn that the human eats a few from. Every time that they do this, the cat also pretends to eat some - out of thin air! The cat video has been shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “I just really want to feel included.” The caption is complete with an emoji of a cat face with tears of joy.

The video has been shared on the Instagram page named CatConWorldwide. It was originally shared on TikTok and on Instagram by this catto’s human, named Kiley Ryan. The video has been making netizens laugh out loud but the kitty’s sheer cuteness is also being talked about. We won’t give away more so find out if you think the same for yourself.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on April 2 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop taking the cat’s side in the most hilarious ways. It has also received more than eight lakh views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Bluetooth eating unlocked.” “My old female tabby would put her paw in the bowl and scoop some out for herself to eat.,” reads another comment. A third comment explains, “That's mirroring! Either that or they just want some popcorn lol. But cats like to copy activities their owners are doing, that's why cats walk onto keyboards.”

What are your thoughts on this cute cat video?

