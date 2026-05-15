'Corporate world is amazing': Man says company rejected him because previous office was ‘600 metres away’

A man has shared an unusual job rejection experience after a company allegedly turned down his application because his previous office was located just meters away from theirs.

The user chose not to reveal the company’s name.(Pexels/Representational Image)

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Sharing the experience on Reddit, the man said the company appreciated his profile and work experience but ultimately rejected his application because his previous office was located “approximately 600 meters” away from their own office.

“Today I received the most funny rejection mail of my life,” the user wrote, while sharing a screenshot of the rejection email. The email cited the company’s “confidentiality and data security policy” as the reason behind the decision.

“Thank you for your time and interest in our company. We liked your profile and experience. However, due to internal management policies related to confidentiality and data security, we are unable to move forward with your application at this time, as your previous company is located approximately 600 meters from our office. Please note that this decision is policy based and not a reflection of your capability or professionalism,” the email read.

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{{^usCountry}} In the post, this Redditor wrote, “They said they liked my profile and experience, but they cannot continue because my previous company is located ‘approximately 600 meters’ from their office,” adding jokingly, “Bro, they actually measured the distance.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the post, this Redditor wrote, “They said they liked my profile and experience, but they cannot continue because my previous company is located ‘approximately 600 meters’ from their office,” adding jokingly, “Bro, they actually measured the distance.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The man also said that he appreciated the honesty of the recruiter. “At least they were honest instead of saying: ‘we moved forward with other candidates’,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The man also said that he appreciated the honesty of the recruiter. “At least they were honest instead of saying: ‘we moved forward with other candidates’,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The user chose not to reveal the company’s name. “Before anyone asks, I am not mentioning the company name because I don’t want to create unnecessary problems for them or for myself. I just found this rejection too funny not to share,” he concluded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The user chose not to reveal the company’s name. “Before anyone asks, I am not mentioning the company name because I don’t want to create unnecessary problems for them or for myself. I just found this rejection too funny not to share,” he concluded. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Social media reactions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Social media reactions {{/usCountry}}

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The post quickly gained traction online, with users flooding the comments section with jokes, speculation and debates over whether the company’s reasoning made sense.

“LMAO, are they developing some Google search level proprietary algorithm? Certainly not but will act like they have top secret stuff,” one user commented.

Another joked, “Were they transferring data through pigeons which might land in your previous company?”

Some users, however, defended the company’s decision and pointed to concerns around corporate espionage and client confidentiality.

“Yup it makes sense because if the company is dealing with clients who are important and like to keep their data secret then it makes sense for them to reject you because some companies hire people to join other companies and find information about how they work and sometimes those companies will pitch the client of that company so it makes sense for them to reject you,” one commenter explained.

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Another user brought up Bengaluru’s tech parks, writing, “Half of flipkart and Swiggy employees would not be able to switch because both the companies are in same tech park and it's a long standing joke that half of the interviews happen during sutta break.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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