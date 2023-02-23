Couple misses their reception after getting stuck in an elevator, rescued by fire department

Panav and Victoria Jha's wedding reception didn't exactly go as planned since they got stuck in an elevator. According to abc7 news, the unthinkable occurred as the newlyweds were making their route to the 16th floor of the Grand Bohemian Hotel in Charlotte for their after-party following their wedding on Saturday night. Four more guests were stranded with the bride and groom, including Victoria's sister.

The rescue personnel attempted to fix the lift. However, firefighters were eventually called to the area. They quickly realised that this was not the typical elevator rescue call they were used to.

"We've got up maybe five feet, and then boom, doors kind of stuck. The door started to open, so I could see like the concrete wall right in front of me, and I could see the concrete wall behind me. I was like, that's not normal," said Panay to abc7.

The Charlotte Fire Department posted a photo of the newlyweds and firefighters along with this incident on Facebook.

They wrote, "First, congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Jha on your wedding day. Although Charlotte Fire wasn't formally invited, we weren't exactly wedding crashers either. Early this morning, our crews responded to an elevator entrapment. When Charlotte Fire crews arrived, 6 people were trapped in a hotel elevator between the first and second floor. Firefighters rigged equipment to hoist those trapped up out of the elevator to the best access point on the fourth floor. After the first person was recused, she said, "please get my sister out next, she's the one in the wedding dress." All 6 who were pulled to safety were part of the Jha wedding party. Thankfully, no one required medical attention. Mr. and Mrs. Jha, we hope today is the start of a long and happy life together."

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on February 19. Since being shared, it has been liked by over 1000 times. The post also has several comments.

Check out a few comments here:

An individual in the post's comments section wrote, "What a beautiful couple. Good wishes for a happy marriage! Nice job to the firemen!!" Another person added, "It'll make for a funny story to tell at parties, at least! Also, her outfit is gorgeous. She looks stunning." "Awesome work CMFD! Wishing the couple all the very best!" posted a third.

