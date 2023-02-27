Couple’s ‘how it started vs how it is going’ tale involving tattoos wins hearts

People often share different posts under the viral ‘how it started vs how it is going’ trend. From funny to emotional to heartwarming, there are various types. There is another inclusion to that list and it is a tweet that shows a couple’s relationship journey.

A Twitter user, who goes by ‘The Affan’, shared the post on his personal handle. As the tweet’s caption, he only mentioned the trend’s name and posted two images. One of the images shows a WhatsApp conversation between him and his partner in the initial days of their relationship. The other one shows them with tattoos, after a few years, inspired by the conversation.

While replying to his own post, the man also added more about his relationship. “BTW... the tattoo was @Seirut's idea. Mine were cliche teen lover boy ideas. I'm too ashamed to even mention them here,” he wrote. It didn’t take long for the post to go viral. While most called it “cute”, a few shared their apprehensions. The Twitter user also shared a post addressing that. “This blew up the most in the few hours I slept... Thank you to all the well-wishers. And to all the ones asking ‘what if you break up?’ Try to live in the moment, you might find something worthwhile and not self-sabotage it with negative thoughts,” he added. Then he posted an update to inform netizens that they are now married. “P.S: We've been married for almost 3 years now,” he explained.

Take a look at the tweets:

Take a look at the tweet where he talks about whose idea it was to get the tattoos and his feelings about the post going viral.

Here’s another update:

The main tweet, since being shared, has accumulated more than 3.7 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received close to 6,100 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the post.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“You guys are the cutesttttt. I’m fannn,” expressed a Twitter user. “Aww, this is so cute and wholesome,” commented another. “Love love this,” posted a third. “Wish you happy togetherness and lots of love,” shared a fourth. “This is sooooo cool. Made me so happy seeing this,” wrote a fifth.

