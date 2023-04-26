Couple's love story can give tough competition to rom-com films

Instagram is filled with bloggers who interact with strangers to ask them different questions, including stories of their life. Meet Cutes NYC is one such Instagram page. It is filled with videos that show a blogger asking love stories of couples living in New York City. And the latest video posted on the page has grabbed people's attention. The video is of a couple whose love story started at an airport. What intrigued people is how their romantic tale can give tough competition to any rom-com film.

The image shows the couple whose filmy storyhas won hearts.(Instagram/@meetcutesnyc)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Lost & Found," read the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show the blogger asking two people if they are a couple. When they answer "Yes. They're married", he asks them to share their love story. The husband starts narrating the story and shares how the first time they met was at an airport where his wife refused to let him cut a line. They then ended up flying in the same aircraft. Though they didn't speak while onboard, the woman ended up giving him a lift to his hotel, and he promised to give her a call later. However, he ended up losing her number but, in a twist of fate, met her at another airport. Do you think this is where their love story started? You'd be wrong. As the man ended up losing the woman's number for a second time.

We won't give away everything and spoil the fun, so take a look at the video to know how their stories goes:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared five days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 8.7 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered tons of comments from people.

Here's how Instagram users reacted:

"This one is so meant to be! Great story," shared an Instagram user. "If this was a movie I would call it unrealistic," shared another. "The husband is still so passionate about telling their love story and he remembers the details!" commented a third. "Stories like this make me dream again!" expressed a fourth. "You know by the way she said 'the short version' that he just loves to tell the whole story in colours and details and everything," wrote a fifth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}