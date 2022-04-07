Court asks CBI to withdraw travel ban on Amnesty India's Aakar Patel

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was asked by a Delhi court to withdraw its lookout circular (LOC) against Aakar Patel, the chair of Amnesty International India Board, in a case of an alleged violation of the Foreign Contributions Regulation Act (FRCA).

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Pawan Kumar of Rouse Avenue Court, who passed the order, further directed the premier probe agency to file a compliance report.

Patel, also a columnist was stopped by immigration authorities at the Bangalore International Airport on Wednesday while he was boarding a flight to the United States.

A Bar and Bench report said the court also asked the CBI to apologise to Patel. “Written apology by the CBI director would go a long way in upholding public trust and confidence in the CBI,” the court said.

Calling Patel a highly influential individual, the CBI had earlier opposed Patel’s application stating that there was a likelihood of him fleeing from justice if he was allowed to leave the country. "We are not demanding arrest. We are saying he should not cross the country," the CBI counsel said.

The court said the CBI’s investigation was continuing since 2021, and said if Patel was a flight risk, he would have been arrested and also that he could have run away long ago.

Patel's counsel said citizens' rights were being violated by the agency. "It is time that we send a suitable reply to law enforcement agencies and society," he told the court.

Patel's application further sought the court's permission to visit the United States to take up his foreign assignment and lecture series organised by various universities till May 30.

The application said the CBI action was taken despite an order by a Gujarat court granting him permission to travel abroad.

