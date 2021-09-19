Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
trending

Courteney Cox’s video involving her character Monica from Friends goes viral

Taking to Instagram, Courteney Cox shared the video of a challenge “Tell me you’re not a Monica without telling me you’re not a Monica.” 
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 07:05 PM IST
The image is taken from the video shared by Courteney Cox.(Instagram/@courteneycoxofficial)

If you are a fan of the TV show Friends, you may know that there are two types of clean. One is clean and the other is Monica Clean, which is on a totally different level. Throughout the show, over and over again, we have witnessed this habit of Monica Geller played by Courteney Cox. Now a video related to it, shared by the actor herself, has left people chuckling. There is a possibility that the clip will amuse you too.

Taking to Instagram, Cox shared the video. The clip opens to show her saying “Tell me you’re not a Monica without telling me you’re not a Monica.” She then goes on to say that it is her makeup artist who will take up the challenge.

We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the video that ends in a very Monica way:

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 8.2 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share different comments.

“‘I can't find anything but it's great’ - me every time I clean up my bedroom's mess,” shared an Instagram user. “Say Monica is Courteney's favorite character without saying she is Courteney's favorite character. Hahahahaha I love you Courteney Geller I love you,” shared another. “Haha, you ARE Monica,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

