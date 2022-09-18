Cristiano Ronaldo hugs kid, takes him on Manchester United team bus. Watch

It feels great when you catch a glimpse of your idol, but do you know what multiplies this feeling? When you get to meet them, isn't it? Well, this is just what this young Ronaldo fan would have felt when he met the legendary player. The beautiful moment was captured and recently posted online. It is now gaining traction and is too sweet to miss out on.

The video was shared on Twitter by a Cristiano Ronaldo fan account that goes by The CR7 Timeline. "Cristiano Ronaldo hugs a little boy and takes him into the Manchester United team bus to meet the other players. What a man," read the caption written alongside the video with a heart emoticon. The video opens to show a young fan, sporting a number 7 jersey, dodging the security to meet Cristiano Ronaldo. It then shows the legendary footballer hugging the kid. He even welcomes him onto the Manchester United team bus to let him meet the rest of the squad.

Watch the video below:

Cristiano Ronaldo hugs a little boy and takes him into the Manchester United team bus to meet the other players.



What a man. ❤pic.twitter.com/VHj55g8bXG — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) September 15, 2022

The video was shared three days ago and has since garnered over 2.3 lakh views, 11,800 likes and numerous comments.

"That 'little kid' was actually the midget world renowned international footballer Lionel Messi. He just wanted to meet his idol. Respect," commented an individual. "What a man," wrote another. "Yesterday Messi today him , there is something that makes these two simply the greatest of all time," expressed a third.