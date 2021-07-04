CSK shares special tweet on MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni’s wedding anniversary

Former India captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni are celebrating their marriage anniversary today. The duo tied the knot back in 2010 on June 4. Social media is abuzz with all sorts of tweets wishing the couple a happy life together. Amid those shares, a tweet by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has captured people’s attention.

“The love that we #Yellove! Super happy anniversary to our King and Queen!” they wrote in their tweet. CSK’s post is complete with a sweet image of the couple.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared, the tweet has gathered nearly 12,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from netizens. Many wrote “Congratulations” to wish the couple on this special day.

“Happy Anniversary King and Queen,” wrote a Twitter user along with a heart emoticon. “Cutest couple ever,” commented another. “Lovely couple,” reacted a third.

What are your thoughts on CSK’s tweet?