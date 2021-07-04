Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / CSK shares special tweet on MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni’s wedding anniversary
trending

CSK shares special tweet on MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni’s wedding anniversary

“The love that we #Yellove!" reads a part of the post shared by CSK on wedding anniversary of MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 04:24 PM IST
CSK's tweet is complete with this image of MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni.

Former India captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni are celebrating their marriage anniversary today. The duo tied the knot back in 2010 on June 4. Social media is abuzz with all sorts of tweets wishing the couple a happy life together. Amid those shares, a tweet by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has captured people’s attention.

“The love that we #Yellove! Super happy anniversary to our King and Queen!” they wrote in their tweet. CSK’s post is complete with a sweet image of the couple.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared, the tweet has gathered nearly 12,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from netizens. Many wrote “Congratulations” to wish the couple on this special day.

“Happy Anniversary King and Queen,” wrote a Twitter user along with a heart emoticon. “Cutest couple ever,” commented another. “Lovely couple,” reacted a third.

What are your thoughts on CSK’s tweet?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aiims delhi sakshi dhoni csk twitter
TRENDING NEWS

Elephant named Kinyei’s dust bath video is all about happiness

CSK shares special tweet on MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni’s wedding anniversary

German Ambassador to India posts about Delhi petrol pump run solely by women

Seven-foot-long python rescued in Odisha, released later
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP