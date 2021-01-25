Customer leaves $200 tip for each employee in Colorado café, garners praise

Notchtop Bakery & Café in Estes Park, Colorado shared a post on their Facebook page that has warmed netizens' hearts. The share outlines the story of a generous customer who left a $200 tip for each employee of the cafe. Reading more about this tale of kindness is bound to fill your heart with joy too.

“Thank you ‘Covid Bandit’ for you generous gift to our staff. Your gift has touched many lives,” reads the caption of the post. The topmost image included in the post shows the seven employees and the bottom one shows the receipt. And the receipt is of $1,400. Yes, you read that right.

Take a look at the post to see the text scribbled by the customer on the receipt:

Shared on January 21, the post has garnered several reactions and comments. People lauded the thoughtful gesture by the anonymous ‘Covid Bandit’. Many shared heart emojis in the comments section.

“This is such a beautiful person making such a beautiful gesture!! Thank God for people like you,” lauded a Facebook user. “That’s awesome!! You guys deserve every penny,” wrote another. “How awesome! Such a fantastic hardworking group of people here,” commented a third.

What do you think of this wholesome incident?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON