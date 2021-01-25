IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Customer leaves $200 tip for each employee in Colorado café, garners praise
trending

Customer leaves $200 tip for each employee in Colorado café, garners praise

“Thank you ‘Covid Bandit’ for you generous gift to our staff. You gift has touched many lives,” reads the caption of the post.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:17 PM IST
The image shows the employee of the cafe.(Facebook/@Notchtop Bakery & Cafe)

Notchtop Bakery & Café in Estes Park, Colorado shared a post on their Facebook page that has warmed netizens' hearts. The share outlines the story of a generous customer who left a $200 tip for each employee of the cafe. Reading more about this tale of kindness is bound to fill your heart with joy too.

“Thank you ‘Covid Bandit’ for you generous gift to our staff. Your gift has touched many lives,” reads the caption of the post. The topmost image included in the post shows the seven employees and the bottom one shows the receipt. And the receipt is of $1,400. Yes, you read that right.

Take a look at the post to see the text scribbled by the customer on the receipt:

Shared on January 21, the post has garnered several reactions and comments. People lauded the thoughtful gesture by the anonymous ‘Covid Bandit’. Many shared heart emojis in the comments section.

“This is such a beautiful person making such a beautiful gesture!! Thank God for people like you,” lauded a Facebook user. “That’s awesome!! You guys deserve every penny,” wrote another. “How awesome! Such a fantastic hardworking group of people here,” commented a third.

What do you think of this wholesome incident?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
colorado

Related Stories

trending

Florida-based Indian eatery’s server gets $2020 in tip. Post wins people over

UPDATED ON JAN 02, 2021 10:23 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP