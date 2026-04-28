Customers Bank CEO Sam Sidhu lets AI clone do the talking during work call

Customers Bank CEO Sam Sidhu held a conference call to discuss first-quarter results with analysts on Friday. Halfway through the call, he revealed that he had not actually spoken at all. Instead, his speech had been delivered by an AI clone.

Sam Sidhu is the CEO of Customers Bank. which recently signed a deal with OpenAI

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“The prepared remarks you heard on my behalf today were delivered by my AI clone, not read by me,” Sidhu said, according to a CNBC report. The CEO of Customers Bank called it a potential first for a public company earnings call.

Sidhu said the point of letting an AI clone handle the earnings call was to highlight the adoption of artificial intelligence at the bank, which recently entered into a partnership with OpenAI.

(Also read: Shocking AI scam: Man's voice cloned on phone call, parents asked to pay ₹25 lakh)

OpenAI’s deal with Customers Bank

Customers Bank has entered into a multiyear partnership with OpenAI, with engineers from the AI company expected to work closely with the bank to help automate processes such as lending and customer onboarding, CNBC reported.

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{{^usCountry}} The bank is aiming to improve its efficiency ratio from about 49% to the low 40s. It also expects higher returns starting in 2027. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bank is aiming to improve its efficiency ratio from about 49% to the low 40s. It also expects higher returns starting in 2027. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} At the same time, it will co-develop financial tools with OpenAI that could later be sold to other banks, according to Customers Bank CEO Sam Sidhu. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the same time, it will co-develop financial tools with OpenAI that could later be sold to other banks, according to Customers Bank CEO Sam Sidhu. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We’re going to be co-creating enterprise solutions they could potentially sell to other banks in the future,” Sidhu said. “The goal here is end-to-end, automated agentic led workflow” for lending, deposits and payments.” What will the deal do? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We’re going to be co-creating enterprise solutions they could potentially sell to other banks in the future,” Sidhu said. “The goal here is end-to-end, automated agentic led workflow” for lending, deposits and payments.” What will the deal do? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The deal with OpenAI is part of CEO Sam Sidhu’s push to position Customers Bank ahead of other banks in using AI agents as a kind of digital workforce. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The deal with OpenAI is part of CEO Sam Sidhu’s push to position Customers Bank ahead of other banks in using AI agents as a kind of digital workforce. {{/usCountry}}

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His plan focuses on automating key banking tasks, such as reducing loan processing times from weeks to just a few days. It also aims to support growth without needing to increase staff at the same rate.

Customers Bank is likely to introduce AI agents across its lending, deposits and payments businesses over the next six to 12 months.

(Also read: AI impersonation scams are surging in 2025; Here’s how to stay ahead)

According to Sidhu, the technology could reduce the time needed to close a commercial loan from 30–45 days to about seven days. This includes processes such as underwriting, document collection and legal negotiations.

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Customers Bank already uses AI to write half the firm’s software code. Doing so has saved 28,000 hours of work so far, equal to not hiring about 15 full-time employees, he said.

“This is an opportunity for us to potentially slow that hiring … and do more revenue per employee,” Sidhu said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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