Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Cute baby emu bird with special needs learns how to walk with wheelchair. Watch
trending

Cute baby emu bird with special needs learns how to walk with wheelchair. Watch

In this video that was shared on YouTube by Walkin' Pets, one can see how cute little baby emu bird learns not only how to walk but run, using a wheelchair.
The baby emu bird learnt how to walk and run with the help of a wheelchair. (Facebook/@bellaviewfarmnc)
Published on Jun 15, 2022 11:28 AM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Stories of rescue and rehabilitation of birds and animals are always quite a hit on the Internet. Just like this one baby emu bird who has learnt not only to walk, but also to run - all thanks to a special animal clinic. According to a report by People.com, this adorable two-month-old emu was saved from a farm in Wisconsin, where it was found living in a tote bag with a slipped tendon. This is what was said in a press release from pet mobility firm Walkin' Pets.

The emu was transferred from Wisconsin to North Carolina by Rhonda Farrell, the creator of Bella View Farm Animal Sanctuary for special needs animals. In a story by ABC News 4, one gets to know this birdie was then named Lemu. After getting a wheelchair from Walkin' Pets, a firm that specialised in animal mobility goods, Farrell said Lemu didn't simply walk but ran! "The wheels keep him stimulated and keep him from being depressed," Farrell explained.

Lemu is shown sprinting with the support of his new wheels in a video uploaded on Youtube by Walkin' Pets. A part of the description to this video reads, “Lemu got himself a fully supportive wheelchair from Walkin’ Pets, to help him take his very first steps, and learn to live independently with the others at the sanctuary! However, instead of walking, he took off running! The wheelchair now allows Lemu to live a life that is suitable for him and “his special needs.

RELATED STORIES

Watch it here:

The video has received over 1,200 views ever since it was shared on YouTube on June 10.

What do you think of this baby emu? Do you wish to join him in his running adventures?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bird animal rescue viral youtube
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP