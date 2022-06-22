Cute cat imitates human's cough, 'copy cat,' says Internet. Watch viral video

Have you seen one of those videos where there is a cactus toy and a cute pet or a little baby? The little ones don't understand that the mimicking toy picks up on what they say and get quite surprised when it does? Well, there is no need for an imitating toy in this video because an adorable catto is religiously fulfilling its duty towards being the ‘copy cat’ in all its truth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video begins to show the human who this cat stays with, recording a video where the cat is lying down with its eyes closed. Many would think that the cat was actually asleep but that definitely wasn't the case - one gets to know as the video progresses. The human then coughs a little and to one's hilarious surprise, the cat simply imitates how he coughs - as many times as he does.

The Instagram page that this cute cat video has been shared on, goes by the handle @thecatdaddy and is run by a man named Jackson Galaxy. His bio on this social media platform describes him as, “Cat wellness and behaviour expert here to help you strengthen your bond with your cat.” The page also has over 8.4 lakh dedicated followers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch the cat video below:

Since being posted on June 4, this video has gone viral and received more than 1.5 lakh likes as of now. It has also received various comments the numbers only keep going up.

“Our cat reprimands us just like this whenever we sneeze,” wrote one. “Oh yes, I do this to my hoomans too! And when they sneeze!” comments an Instagram page dedicated to a cat named Apple. “It’s the fuzzy noggin for me,” posts a third.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What do you think of this copy cat?