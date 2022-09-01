Cute, furry dog's hairstyles will give you some major goals. Watch cute video

Pet parents often make sure that their cats or dogs are the best-styled and end up looking the cutest. And if your pet has a lot of fur, then it can also be a ground for several cute and funny experiments. Like in this specific dog video that was posted to Instagram and has become extremely popular for the sweetest of reasons. The opening scene of the video depicts a text insert that says, “The different hairstyles of Brodie.” Brodie, quite evidently, is the name of the dog that can be seen in this video that has now gone viral. There is a good chance that you will keep watching this video on loop and say ‘aww.’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The caption for this lovely dog video on Instagram asks, "The most versatile dog in the world. Which was your favourite?" The caption also features some hashtags like #goldendoodle, #doggrooming, #braids, #grooming and #tutorial. The sweetest thing ever follows as it continues to show the dog sporting an array of unique and frankly very beautiful hairstyles. The video has been shared on the page devoted to the dog named Brodie where it posts pictures and videos of its everyday antics. The adorable pooch has more than 7.92 lakh loyal followers on its verified page.

Watch the video right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Posted on August 4, this video has over 3.89 lakh likes on it so far.

“So basically Brodie’s a versatile King,” commented an Instagram user. “The most patient boy!” posted another. “Man bun takes the W,” shared a third.