Cute golden retriever dog aces ‘ghost trend’ for Halloween. Watch how it poses

If you are a regular user of social media, then you might know that over the past handful of years, the ‘ghost trend’ keeps going viral all over it around Halloween. The music track that is used along with this trend is Oh Klahoma, which is a song by Jack Stauber. But guess who has hopped on to this trend in the cutest way ever? An adorable pet dog, who happens to be a golden retriever named Lady. The video opens to show how she puts on a white bedsheet with holes cutout for her eyes and mouth. It then progresses to show how she poses with various Halloween props.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been shared on the Instagram page that is known as lady and the blues. It has over 2.95 lakh likes on it as of now. “Which one is your favourite?” asks the caption that accompanies this adorable dog video. There is a chance that you will want to keep watching it over and over again.

Take a look at it below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on October 3. It has received over seven lakh likes on it already.

“Cutest little ghoul,” commented an Instagram user. “How many times can I love this?” asked another individual. “The way she booped into it though,” pointed out a third.