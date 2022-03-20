Cute little boy who loves dinosaurs gets surprised by one on his birthday. Watch

There are several videos on the Internet that show how little kids are celebrating their birthday parties. In many of these videos, one can get to see how they are presented with a sweet surprise and react to it in the cutest ways possible. This video that has been shared by Good News Movement on their Instagram page, shows how a little boy gets the best birthday surprise he could possibly have imagined.

The video opens to show how a little boy was taken completely by surprise when some of his older family members told him to look at who was there. He can then be seen looking intently at an approaching dinosaur that can walk all by itself. Within a few moments of this, he adjusts to the surprise and cutely touches the head of this seemingly robotic dinosaur.

“Surprising a Dino-loving boy with a dinosaur on his birthday,” reads the caption that this adorable video was shared on Instagram with. The caption was complete with several emojis that included that of a dinosaur and several other emojis that indicated a party. There is a chance that this video will make you go ‘aww,’ and that too, several times.

Watch the sweet and heart-warming video below:

This Instagram Reels video was posted a day ago and it has so far garnered more than 20,800 views. It has also gathered many comments from people who couldn’t stop adoring the kid’s reaction and the effort on his parent’s part to surprise him on his birthday.

An Instagram user wrote, “So cute. He was so excited.” “Parenting win,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “So awesome! May we never lose that sense of wonderment.”

What are your thoughts on the little boy's cute reaction to his birthday surprise?

