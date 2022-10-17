Home / Trending / Cute little kitten has a lot to ‘say’ when pet mom holds it. Watch viral video

Cute little kitten has a lot to ‘say’ when pet mom holds it. Watch viral video

trending
Updated on Oct 17, 2022 09:48 AM IST

This Instagram video demonstrates how an adorable tiny kitten ‘speaks’ loudly when its mom scoops it up.

This kitten has a lot to ‘say’ when its pet mom picks it up.&nbsp;(Instagram/@thekitt_inn)
This kitten has a lot to ‘say’ when its pet mom picks it up. (Instagram/@thekitt_inn)
BySohini Sengupta

If you are a regular watcher of cat and kitten videos on the Internet, then you probably will be familiar with a certain kind of these videos. Certain talkative or ‘spicy’ cats and kittens often keep going viral for the various things that they have to ‘say’ to humans. And this particular video that has been shared on Instagram shows one such kitten who simply cannot seem to keep quiet after having been held by its pet mom.

The kitten video has been shared with a caption that reads, “Meatball and I became best friends. I’m so excited for the newbies we have coming in later today, hoping we get a Meatball!” The video has been shared on the Instagram page named Foster Kitten Adventures, The Kitt Inn BNB. It has over 12,500 followers on it.

Watch the kitten video below:

Shared on October 5, the kitten video has already received over 35,000 likes on it and the numbers only keep going up.

“I want a baby kitty,” commented an Instagram user. “Cutest kitten ever,” pointed out another individual. “OMG, the sweet little angel,” posted a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kitten kitty viral video its viral viral cat video instagram + 5 more
kitten kitty viral video its viral viral cat video instagram + 4 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out