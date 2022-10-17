Cute little kitten has a lot to ‘say’ when pet mom holds it. Watch viral video

If you are a regular watcher of cat and kitten videos on the Internet, then you probably will be familiar with a certain kind of these videos. Certain talkative or ‘spicy’ cats and kittens often keep going viral for the various things that they have to ‘say’ to humans. And this particular video that has been shared on Instagram shows one such kitten who simply cannot seem to keep quiet after having been held by its pet mom.

The kitten video has been shared with a caption that reads, “Meatball and I became best friends. I’m so excited for the newbies we have coming in later today, hoping we get a Meatball!” The video has been shared on the Instagram page named Foster Kitten Adventures, The Kitt Inn BNB. It has over 12,500 followers on it.

Watch the kitten video below:

Shared on October 5, the kitten video has already received over 35,000 likes on it and the numbers only keep going up.

“I want a baby kitty,” commented an Instagram user. “Cutest kitten ever,” pointed out another individual. “OMG, the sweet little angel,” posted a third.