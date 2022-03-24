Cute little miniature dachshund doggos are best friends for life. Watch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This video that has been posted on Instagram shows how two cute little dachshund dogs are the best of friends and barely leave each other’s sides.
The Instagram video shows the two miniature dachshund doggos who are best friends for life. (instagram/@mylittleweenies)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 10:28 AM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Friends are an important part of right about anybody's life. And of course, there are several videos on the Internet that show adorable friendships between people and animals alike. These are the videos that put a smile on your face and make you happy even if you are feeling a bit low. In this case we are talking about a pair of two very adorable miniature dachshund dogs.

“Double trouble. ⁣Dash (@dashyydachshund) and Daisy (@daisymaidachshund) are miniature dachshunds and the best of friends who spend every second together,” reads the caption of the adorable dog video that was uploaded on Instagram. There is a chance that this video will simply make your day and make you go ‘aww’ repeatedly. Their adorable bond is definitely not one to miss.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram around five days ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop adoring the cute pooches and their unbreakable bond. It has also received more than a whopping 19 million views so far and gone massively viral.

An Instagram user wrote, “So cute buddies.” “Beautiful,” reads another comment. Several others also took to the comments section in order to tag their friends or share emojis of heart-eyed faces, hearts and fire.

On the Instagram page that is dedicated to the dachshund named Dash, one can find several such videos of them playing and growing up together. We won't give away much, so take a look at some of them:

What are your thoughts on this cute doggo friendship?

dog. viral instagram
