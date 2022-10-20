Cute pet cat’s reaction upon seeing a balloon will make you laugh. Watch

The cute little pet animals who keep us company at home, often get quite bamboozled when it comes to seeing something absolutely new that they have not seen before that occasion. And of course, that is precisely what can be seen happening in a video that has recently been shared on Instagram and has been going viral for the cutest of reasons that are quite similar to what has just been discussed. The video opens to show how a pet cat reacts in the most adorable way when it comes across a balloon.

The shiny, red balloon can be seen being dragged around the whole room by this adorable munchkin. The video has been shared with a caption that reads, “Biskit LOVES balloons.” It has been shared on the Instagram page that is dedicated to this adorable feline named Biskit. The little creature happens to be a calico cat.

Watch the cat video right here:

Posted on September 26, this video has received 89,500 likes on it already.

“The fact that Biskit is so entertained with it,” pointed out an Instagram user. “My cat will run at the sight of a balloon,” narrated another individual. “It’s her friend,” remarked a third.