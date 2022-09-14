Cute pet Pomeranian dog loves bath time. Watch this video to know why

Mostly it is noticed among pets, especially dogs, that they often like to avoid taking a bath. A lot of them have their own sweet tantrums that they put up because they don’t wish to get one. We are sure that you must know some of these pooches in real life as well, maybe your own? But guess what happens in this particular video that has been shared on Instagram and has been going viral because of the cutest and slightly surprising reasons? A cute little Pomeranian dog can be seen in this video who seems to enjoy bath time thoroughly, and it shows!

The dog video has been shared on the social media platform with a caption that provides more context as to what can be seen in this video, other than through text inserts that help explain it. “Mocha loves her bath time,” it reads. It has been shared on the page dedicated to this cute Pomeranian dog who has over 3.56 lakh dedicated followers on it.

Watch it here:

Since being shared on September 3, this video has received over 30,000 likes on it so far. It has also received various adorable comments and the numbers only keep shooting up.

“So nice, my rabbits also love taking a bath,” related an Instagram user. “She looks cute no matter what,” pointed out another individual, referencing the fact that the cute dog was mostly not very fluffy due to all the water in this video. “Adorable,” wrote a third.