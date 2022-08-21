Cute Pomeranian dog spends his birthday playing dead. Watch hilarious video

Pet parents are always excited to celebrate their pooch's birthday and wish to make the occasion memorable by throwing a pupper party, baking pup cakes or taking their pets on an outing. However, this pet parent celebrated their dog's birthday in the most unusual way. The pooch's human took him out to let him spend his birthday as he wanted. The video that captures this moment was posted online and has gone viral on social media.

The video was posted on the Instagram page named Lord Leo the Lazy Pom, which has more than 46,500 followers on Instagram. According to the Instagram bio, the dog is the 'world champion of playing dead' and belly rubs' recharge his batteries'.

"If you were wondering how I spent my 8th birthday, it was me doing whatever I wanted and what I wanted was to play dead," read the caption accompanying the video with several hashtags, including #pomeraniansofinstagram, #funnydogreels, and #instacute.

The video opens to show the Pomeranian dog named Lord Leo lying upside down on a sidewalk. As the video progresses, a passerby says, "Oh my God, that is so funny! Not moving anymore. That's it." The pet parent then tells him about the dog's birthday. He then wishes the dog and tells him to do whatever he wants. To which, the dog's human replies, "He likes to play dead." The video is hilarious and is a surefire mood booster.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared on August 2, the video has received more than 18.2 million views and accumulated over one million likes. It has also received several comments.

An Instagram page dedicated to a Pomeranian dog, Juniper wrote, "As the man said, you do whatever you want." "Happy birthday you naughty boy," read a response from a dog page dedicated to Jivi Kothari. A third Insta page dedicated to two Pugs Chewie and Wickett commented, "Happy Happy Birthday Leo!!"

"To play dead for a change," wrote an individual with several emoticons. "Excuse me ma'am, Your dog seems to be upside down," commented another. "Happy birthday. Love you Leo!!!" posted a third.