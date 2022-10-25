Cute puppy makes sure to put stool in place for grandma in this viral video

The bond between humans and their pets, across all ages, is always an entirely delightful thing to behold. And that is exactly what can be seen in this one video that involves an adorable little puppy and a grandma. This video has been shared on Twitter and has been going viral ever since because of how sweet the bond between them is, that it doesn’t even need words to be expressed. The video opens to show the grandma, watering some plants and then wanting to sit down. Right before this can happen, the little puppy makes its greatest efforts to put the stool back in place so that she can sit without any problem.

The video has been shared on the Twitter handle that goes by @buitingebieden. With over 1.8 million followers, this handle is known to post various adorable and heart-warming photos and videos of cute animals for the most part. This particular video has been captioned with, “Dogs are the best. ” It is accompanied by the emoji of a smiling face.

Watch it here:

Posted on October 24, this video has received over 3.81 lakh likes on it already. It has also received various positive comments on it and the numbers are only shooting up.

“Talk about being happy to help! That little wagging tail!” pointed out a Twitter user. “Oh my what a sweetie! So intelligent!” wrote another. “I hope this ended with the puppy jumping on her lap and they enjoyed cuddles together,” shared a third.