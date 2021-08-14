Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Cute sea otter pups show how to smoothly slide into the weekend. Watch
trending

Cute sea otter pups show how to smoothly slide into the weekend. Watch

Shedd Aquarium shared the video showcasing the two sea otter pups on Instagram.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 11:58 AM IST
The image shows the cute sea otters.(Instagram/@shedd_aquarium)

In today’s edition of cute animal videos that may make you smile and also make you say aww, here is a video showcasing the antics of two sea otter pups named Cooper and Watson. Shared on Instagram, the video has won people over. There is a possibility that it will win your heart too.

Shedd Aquarium shared the video showcasing the two animals that are residents  of their establishment. “A little help sliding into the weekend from sea otter pups Cooper and Watson!” they wrote while sharing the video. In the next few lines, the aquarium described a fun fact about the sea otters. “Sea otters are in the same family as weasels and badgers. Can you see the resemblance when Watson stands up?” they explained. They also added that the “seen behind the scenes” video was captured by one of their animal care specialists named Christy.

Take a look at the super sweet video:

The clip, since being shared some eight hours ago, has gathered nearly 25,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also gathered tons of love-filled comments from people.

“Not fair. The cuteness isn’t fair to other animals,” wrote an Instagram user. “They just flop in,” shared another. “I love the way they so casually slide into the water,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram

Related Stories

trending

Penguin chicks swim for the first time, people love sweet video

PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 03:08 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Not just India, these countries also mark ‘national day’ on August 15

42.34 FM: Call For Freedom

Nothing to see here just a duck exploring a store. Watch adorable viral video

Smriti Irani’s latest viral Instagram post is all about motivation
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP