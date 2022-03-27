Cute toddler likes her soft toy's temperature to be checked after hers. Watch

Ever since the pandemic has been around, it is mandatory that people get their temperatures checked anytime they are entering a public place. And this adorable little toddler sure knows that she needs to get her temperature checked as well. This video that has been shared on Instagram shows how she not only gets her own temperature checked but also pulls the cutest antic after this.

The video was posted on the Instagram page named @mamma.nia that’s run by Deeksha Shereen Aditya. This page documents the cute little adventures of her daughter on a day-to-day basis. This particular video, for example, has gone viral owing to the fact that the little girl also brings her little soft toy named Becky along, whenever she gets her temperature checked.

The video shows two such instances where she was getting her temperature checked and immediately after this, extends her toy’s hand as well. The people checking the temperature, oblige with a smile and simply can’t stop adoring her cuteness. The video was posted on Instagram with a caption that reads, “While they think that this 3 year old coming voluntarily to get her temperature checked is cute, it gets even cuter all the time.”

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram around six days ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop going ‘aww.’ It has also received more than a whopping 2.1 million views already.

An Instagram user wrote, “Hahaha, so cute” “Hahaha this really made my day,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “So cute! Even this sweet kiddo knows it's important for us and her teddy.”

What are your thoughts on this video of an adorable toddler and her soft toy?

