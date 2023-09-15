‘Cuteness alert’: US zoo welcomes 6 endangered Komodo dragons

Tampa's Lowry Park Zoo took to Facebook to share a piece of happy news with the netizens. They posted how they welcomed six endangered Komodo dragons. The zoo also shared a series of images of the little ones.

The image shows some of the Komodo dragons that were born in the zoo. (Facebook/@ZooTampa at Lowry Park)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Cuteness alert! We’re proud to announce the hatching of 6 Komodo dragons! You now have six new reasons to stop by ZooTampa on your next visit— for the first time ever, ZooTampa at Lowry Park has hatched endangered Komodo dragons, significantly increasing the numbers of the world’s largest lizard,” they wrote in a Facebook post.

Also Read: USA zoo welcomes an extremely rare spotless giraffe

The hatchlings have three males and three females. Currently, the hatchlings are about 10 inches long. However, when fully grown, they can reach up to 10 feet long.

“This successful breeding is the result of years of work by the Zoo’s Herpetology team. ZooTampa has long supported Komodo dragon conservation via the Species Survival Program, and we are glad to continue our contributions with this hatching,” the zoo further added.

Take a look at these pictures of the little Komodo dragons:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post was shared on September 13. Since being shared, it has accumulated nearly 1,800 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the pictures of the Komodo dragons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This is awesome! Congratulations to the zoo on all their efforts. Komodo dragons are just amazing!” posted a Facebook user. “It is so wonderful” added another. “How darling they are. Are hatchlings common in zoo?” joined a third. “They’re cute,” wrote a fourth.

“Are they out in the habitat ready to be viewed?” asked an individual. To which, the zoo replied, “They are currently behind the scenes adapting and growing and will move on to habitat later this fall!”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON