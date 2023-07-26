Dad in Texas smashes windscreen to rescue his baby trapped in car

A heart-stopping video has been making the rounds on social media for the past week. It shows a man rescuing his baby who had accidentally been locked inside a car. According to a report by New York Post, the incident happened in the parking lot of a gas station in Harlingen, Texas, when a father accidentally locked his keys inside the vehicle with his child.

The video was shared on the Instagram page Foos Gone Wild and is credited to the TikTok handle @lindahdz91. The caption accompanying the video reads, “Father saves baby from a locked car in Harlingen, Texas.” The video, captured by a bystander, begins with a group of onlookers gathered around the car. As the video progresses, a man can be seen frantically smashing the windscreen. After it was successfully shattered, the father was able to gain access to the vehicle. A woman can then be seen carefully lifting the child to safety outside the vehicle.

Watch the father smash the windscreen to rescue his toddler trapped in the car:

The video was shared six days ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated scores of comments from people.

Check out a few reactions to this rescue video right here:

“One time My Key FOB/Remote did not work as the battery inside the remote died. My car doors automatically locked just after parking my car. Fortunately, there was no child/children or dog/cat inside my car during a hot summer day,” expressed an individual. Another added, “This was dumb. If your kid ever gets locked in a car you call the fire department and they get in your car. No need to break glass.”

“I’m confused. Why not go through a door window and just open it right after?” posted a third. A fourth commented, “Break the side window. It actually shatters. Front window has a film that prevents shattering.” “It don’t matter how they got the baby out. What matters is they did,” added a fifth.

