Dad juggles baby and ball at baseball game, viral video sparks mixed thoughts

The video of a dad juggling his baby and a ball is going viral with many sharing it across different social media platforms.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 10:17 AM IST
The image shows the dad juggling between his baby and a ball.(Screengrab)

A video of an incident which took place during a baseball game has now sparked a chatter online and left people with mixed thoughts. The video that shows a dad juggling between his baby and a ball has prompted some to praise him and others to disapprove his act.

The video is now going viral with many sharing it across different social media platforms. Here’s one such Twitter user who posted the video with a descriptive caption of what happens in the clip. “Wait, did I just see this guy a) drop his baby, b) catch the ball, C) catch the falling baby, & D) not spill his beer?! Grasshopper! That’s some Jedi/Kung Fu dad ish!” they wrote.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 11.7 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Some praised the dad on his juggling skills, others called it “bad parenting.” Just like this individual who wrote, “Why aren't more people pointing to the fact that this is bad parenting. The baby looks traumatized and it is pretty unsafe to get really young kids to ball games.”

Here’s how some others reacted:

Twitter reaction. (Screengrab)
Reaction of Twitter user to dad juggling baby and ball. (Screengrab)
Twitter user reaction on video of dad juggling ball and baby. (Screengrab)
Reaction of Twitter user. (Screengrab)

What are your thoughts on the video?

