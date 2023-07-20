Dad reacts to his daughter becoming a doctor. Watch heartening video

There are several moments in a person's life when they feel a burst of happiness. And when such moments come, many wish to share them with their close friends and family. Something similar happened to this woman when she cleared her medical exams and became a doctor. After she passed the exam, she called her father to inform him. The woman even shared her father’s heartening reaction on social media. This video is winning hearts left, right, and center. Snapshot of daughter telling her father that she has become a doctor.(Instagram/@Dr Hare)

The clip was shared on social media by Instagram user Dr Hare. The clip shows her calling her father. At first, she asks him how he’s doing and what is he up to. Then she makes a joke about how she is calling him to ask for some money. Later she asks him what name comes on the screen when her father sends money. Once her father says her name, she reveals to him that she is Dr Sana Ashraf now.

When her father hears that she has cleared her examinations, he’s taken over with joy. He immediately starts giving her blessings. In the caption of the post, the woman wrote, “Thank you baba for believing in me the most. For being so supportive of everything I do for understanding me listening to me. Never letting me feel like a loser. Thank you again”

This video was shared on May 30. Since being posted, it has been viewed close to two million times. The video also has several likes. Many took to the comments section of the post to express their views on the video.

An individual wrote, "Not me crying right now. It's my dream will I be able to." A second added, "Way to go. Congratulations." A third posted, "Congratulations girl, such a best daughter." "This brings tears in my eyes being a neet aspirant it’s my dream and inshallah I’ll make it come true soon," expressed a fourth.

