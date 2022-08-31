Dad surprises daughter in the sweetest way possible. Video wins hearts

A video of a dad’s sweet surprise to his daughter on her birthday has turned into a source of joy for many on Instagram. The wonderful video shows the man tricking his daughter into picking him up from the airport without letting her know about his visit. There is a chance that the video will leave you smiling and melt your heart into a puddle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Instagram user who goes by Katie, posted the video on her Instagram page. “I am so lucky,” she wrote while sharing the video. The clip opens to show her dad walking towards her car with her sitting inside. At first, she gets surprised to seeing her dad in front of her. However, she soon turns emotional and jumps out of the car to give her dad a big hug.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 5.4 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered nearly 58,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“So precious,” posted an Instagram user. “I am not crying,” shared another indicating that the video left them emotional. “So, who were you thinking you were actually picking up?” asked a third. To which, the original poster replied, “I thought it was some friends of ours!!! Not my dad.” Another individual wrote, “Wonderful moment.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON