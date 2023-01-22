Dad’s reaction to daughter talking to him in gibberish leaves people in splits. Watch

A video of an interaction between a dad and his toddler daughter is going viral online. The wholesome video shows the little one speaking in gibberish and her dad’s reaction to it. Chances are, the video will leave you laughing out loud and also make you say aww.

The video is posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the little one named Naira Mathur. It is shared with a caption that reads, “Can someone translate this?” The video opens to show the girl trying to explain something to her dad with absolute determination. It is her dad’s confused reaction that has left people chuckling.

We won’t spoil the fun by giving away everything, so take a look:

The video was shared last month. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral. Till now, the video has received more than 6.4 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has also accumulated several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video:

“Papa is like, Subtitle kidhar hai,” joked an Instagram user. “Google also failed to translate,” joined another. “Students during viva who haven’t studied the whole year,” added a third. “So cute. Such a super language,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video?