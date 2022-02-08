Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Dancers do Allu Arjun's Srivalli hook step as they get food at a buffet. Watch
trending

Dancers do Allu Arjun's Srivalli hook step as they get food at a buffet. Watch

This video that was shared on Instagram shows how a dancer trio at a dinner buffet, nail the hook step from Allu Arjun’s Srivalli that features in the movie Pushpa: The Rise.
A screengrab from the video that shows dancers nailing the Srivalli hook step at a dinner buffet. (instagram/@razishaikh6)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 03:36 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

If you are familiar with trends, then you will know that the Srivalli hook step has taken social media by storm. Many people are seen dancing to this song that stars Allu Arjun and is featured in the movie Pushpa: The Rise. Recently, a toddler also took social media by storm as they pulled off this dance step. Now, it is the turn for some dancers.

This video that was shared on Instagram, shows how a few dancers are getting their food at a buffet. As is regular, they are supposed to be moving in a line, one after the other. But this is exactly when one of them gets the idea to move in accordance with the hook step that Allu Arjun does, in the song Srivalli.

The dancers named Zaid Darbar, Shaikh Razi and Noorin Sha, ace these steps perfectly. The trio can be seen thoroughly enjoying themselves throughout this video, as do their viewers. “Dinner with atrangz on this trend,” reads the caption to this dance video. It was complete with a laughing face emoji.

Watch it below:

RELATED STORIES

This video was posted on Instagram on January 26. Since then, the video has gone viral and received more than 1.2 lakh likes. It has also received various comments from people who couldn't stop admiring this fun take on the Srivalli trend.

“Perfect trend video,” posted an Instagram user. Many took to the comments section to post laughing face emojis. “God this is damn funny,” commented another. “Kya baat!” posted a third. “Best version,” complimented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this viral dance video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
allu arjun viral video instagram
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Happy Propose Day 2022
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live
Parliament Budget Session Live
HP Board Term 1 Result 2022
Valentine's Week 2022
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP