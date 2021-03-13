Home / Trending / Dancers show off amazing moves, leave people in awe. Watch incredible video
Dancers show off amazing moves, leave people in awe. Watch incredible video

The video prompted people to share all sorts of appreciative comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:35 PM IST
The image shows dancers Juan Camilo Diago and Nathalia.(Instagram/@diago.camilo)

“Incredible,” “amazing,” and “breathtaking” are probably some among the many words of appreciation you will use for this dance video. The clip shows a man and a woman showing off some cool and power-packed moves. There is a possibility that their amazing dance moves will leave you amazed and amused, both at the same time.

Shared on Instagram by both the dancers, Juan Camilo Diago and Nathalia, on their personal profiles, the dance is absolutely mesmerising to watch. What is even more exciting is the last 10 seconds of the clip. Watch to find out why:

Since being shared, the video has gathered tons of comments from people, on both the posts. A Twitter user also posted the clip on the micro-blogging site and tweeple couldn’t stop praising the duo’s electrifying moves.

“Sis be like ‘anything you can do I can do in heels, papi’,” shared a Twitter user. “Wishing all a power-packed weekend like this power-packed dance!! Loved this!! Breathtaking,” shared another while re-tweeting the video.

What are your thoughts on the dance video?

