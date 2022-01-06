'Dancing Dad' takes on Allu Arjun's Oo Antava from Pushpa. Watch viral video

If you're familiar with Instagram influencers then you will know about Ricky Pond who is a dad from the US who simply loves to dance to Indian songs. He nails them every time and often dances with his kids as well. In one of his latest videos posted on Instagram he is seen dancing to Oo Antava from Allu Arjun’s new movie Pushpa: The Rise.

The video opens to show the dad in his room grooving to this viral track matching it beat for beat. His energy and smile are simply infectious and netizens seem to absolutely love it. In the caption to this dance video, he wrote, “Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava. Tried this superhit track from the movie Pushpa.”

He also tagged actors Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Samantha among others.

Watch it here:

Since being shared on Instagram around two days ago, this video has received almost 10,000 likes. It has also got several supportive comments.

“You are the cutest,” complimented an Instagram user. “Super energetic performance,” commented another, accompanied by some fire emojis. “Wow, awesome,” commented a third. “You must travel to India and do it once with Allu sir, awesome dance sir,” reads a fourth comment.

What are your thoughts on this dance video?