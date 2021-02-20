Dancing Dadi performs to Dola Re Dola. Video is sure to impress you
By now you probably know Ravi Bala Sharma, the 62-year-old woman dubbed by the Internet as Dancer Dadi. Her videos, showing her dancing to famous numbers including Diljit Dosanjh’s GOAT that the singer himself shared on his Insta account, have left people thoroughly impressed. Well, here’s another video of the dancer that is sure to leave you spellbound.
Sharma shared a special video on February 14 that shows her performing to Dola Re Dola from the 2002 film Devdas. The song, which features actors Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the film, is a much loved one. And Sharma’s special performance on it will only make you love the track even more.
“Dola Re Dola… Another performance from the movie Devdas which I learned from @terencelewisdance Navras,” she wrote as part of her caption shared along with the video. She also used hashtags like #ageisjustanumber and #keepgoing in her post.
Watch her performance below. Chances are you'll want to rewatch it:
Since being shared, the video has collected over 37,000 views and nearly 8,000 likes on Instagram. People have shared a ton of comments to share their reactions to Sharma’s performance.
“So graceful,” commented an individual. “Love this! So beautiful, thanks,” wrote another. “You are my favourite,” added a third.
Many others have used heart and clapping emojis to share how they feel.
What do you think about the video?
