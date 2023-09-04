Daughter’s surprise visit on her dad’s 60th birthday melts hearts. Watch

A video that was originally shared on TikTok and made its way to Instagram is leaving people teary-eyed. It captures a dad’s reaction as his daughter arrives just in time to surprise him on his 60th birthday. The image, taken from the video, shows the moment the daughter surprised her father on his 60th birthday. (Instagram/@majicallynews )

The video was shared on an Instagram page called Magically News. “Aww, dad needed that surprise more than he realised,” reads the caption to the video. It is credited to TikTok user @ciaranolan95.

The video opens to show a woman walking into a restaurant while recording the video. As the video progresses, she gets seated at a table with the man and another woman. The woman then says, “We have one more surprise.”

Soon, the man’s daughter approaches him and asks, “How are you today?” As soon as he turns his head, he is surprised to see his daughter, who had flown all the way from Australia to celebrate his 60th birthday. He gets emotional, and they both hug each other tightly, crying tears of joy.

The video was posted three days ago on Instagram. Since then, more than 2.3 lakh people have viewed it. Additionally, over 12,000 people liked the video, and a few flocked to the comments section to express their feelings.

Here’s how some Instagram users reacted to this emotional video:

“As a dad, that’s one of the best things ever!” expressed an individual.

Another added, “It’s 2 pm and I’m crying my eyes out!”

“Oh gosh, please treasure him as much as you can. I lost my dad two years ago and would give anything to hug him again,” posted a third.

A fourth shared, “The best moment for both.”

“I am not crying, you are. So sweet,” commented a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Yeah, I would cry much harder than this guy. I did watching this.”

“That was so sweet of her,” remarked a seventh.

What do you think about this sweet reunion video? Did the video leave you emotional?

