‘Dear CEO bro’: Indian-American CEO shares candidate’s quirky email with surprising subject line

Internship applications often follow a standard format, but one email has recently caught the attention of a CEO for all the wrong reasons. The quirky email was sent by a hopeful intern looking to join the startup world.(Unsplash/Representative Image)

Dhravya Shah, the Indian CEO of San Francisco-based Supermemory, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a quirky internship email he received.

The email, addressed to the CEO as ‘Dear CEO bro’, stood out not only for its informal greeting but also for its unusual subject line.

“How to not cold email..” the caption of the post reads.

Quirky email shocks CEO:

The quirky email was sent by a hopeful intern looking to join the startup world.

While most applicants focus on their past experience or achievements, this email took a very different approach.

The intern said that the message was mostly written with the help of AI, but made it clear that it was genuine.

"I wanna work for a startup that really is the next big thing, hope you consider me."

The subject line itself added to the surprise. Instead of a typical professional subject stating the position or company, the intern titled the email “It’s a bug in the product”, making it instantly attention-grabbing.

Shah told HT.com that he receives 200–300 such emails every week.

Check out the post here:

Here's how people reacted to the post:

X users found the email hilarious, noting how startups often receive imaginative and sometimes bizarre applications.

One of the users commented, “Cold email final boss.”

A second user commented, “If I were the CEO, I would give him a chance. He baited well and apologised.”

"He did well, you are sharing his email here means you read it multiple times," another user commented.

The post was shared on October 24, 2025, and since then, it has gained 62,000 views and numerous comments.