American CEO who interviewed 30,000 people reveals what makes an employee happy

An American CEO who said he has interviewed 30,000 candidates has opened up about what makes an employee happy. He listed six aspects he said the most successful employees have in common. The CEO listed six aspects that he said make an employee happy. (LinkedIn/William Vanderbloemen)

William Vanderbloemen, a founder and CEO, expressed his thoughts in a conversation with CNBC.

What makes an employee happy?

The CEO listed that the first thing almost every employee wants is a good manager or boss. “A good boss knows you and your particular wiring, like whether you prefer to receive praise in public or privately in an email."

In the following lines, he discussed work-life balance, adding that this aspect is different for different people. Vanderbloemen said that while some prefer checking their emails after office hours, others do not.

“Neither is right or wrong, but you’ll be happiest in a job that respects your style.”

He told the outlet that money, autonomy and flexibility, professional growth, and meaningful work are other factors that decide if an employee is satisfied.

“The pandemic taught us that most people will do their best at work, even when they’re sitting at the dining room table.”

He also shared advice for employees trying to find happiness at their workplace: "If you can’t see it right off the bat, I suggest zooming out a little bit. Find out how your role contributes to your company’s success and how that makes a positive impact on the world. If that doesn’t help, you might want to work toward finding a company or cause you believe in," the CEO said.

Who is William Vanderbloemen?

The Texas-based CEO completed his BA at Wake Forest University and then pursued higher education at Princeton Theological Seminary. A pastor, he joined the corporate world in 2007 as a human resources manager. Currently, he holds the CEO position at Vanderbloemen Search Group, a company he founded.

He is also the author of a book titled “Be The Unicorn: 12 Data Driven Habits That Separate the Best Leaders From the Rest.”