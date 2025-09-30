Search
Tue, Sept 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

CEO with $10 million net worth refuses to take wife on holiday, internet shocked

ByHT Trending Desk
Published on: Sept 30, 2025 09:32 am IST

A San Francisco-based CEO with $9.8 million in his retirement savings plan has divided opinion after refusing to take his wife on a vacation

A San Francisco-based CEO with $9.8 million in his retirement savings plan has divided opinion after refusing to take his wife on a vacation. Kevin Xu, founder and CEO of Alpha AI, revealed in a social media post that he had $3,000 in his checking account and only $296 in his savings account. His 401(k), however, holds a significant percentage of his savings with a balance of $9.8 million.

Kevin Xu is the founder and CEO of San Francisco-based Alpha AI.(X/@imkevinxu)
Kevin Xu is the founder and CEO of San Francisco-based Alpha AI.(X/@imkevinxu)

What is a 401(k)?

A 401(k) is a workplace retirement plan in the United States that allows employees to contribute a portion of their paycheck to long-term investments. Employers may offer a match on employee contributions. However, withdrawal from a 401(k) account attracts a penalty until the participant reaches retirement age.

CEO refuses to take wife on vacation

In a post shared on the social media platform X, Kevin Xu revealed that his 401k account holds $9.8 million. In comparison, his savings and checking account have a much lower balance of $296 and $3,000 respectively.

His X bio also states that he is a Stanford graduate with a net worth of $10.9 million.

Despite technically being a millionaire, Xu refused to take his wife on vacation claiming he is broke. He admitted as much in his X post.

“401k $9.8mil. Checking $3000. Savings $296,” he wrote.

“Wife - Let's go on vacation? Me - Can't, we're broke,” he added. “Few understand.”

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / CEO with $10 million net worth refuses to take wife on holiday, internet shocked
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On