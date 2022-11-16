Delhi cab driver talks to passenger in Sanskrit, video impresses netizens

A video of a cab driver talking to a passenger in fluent Sanskrit has surfaced online, and it is swiftly going viral on different social media platforms. The viral video shows the passenger starting a conversation with his cab driver in Sanskrit, and surprisingly, he responded in the same language. The passenger asked his name and enquired about his hometown. To this, the man replied that his name is Ashok and he is from Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda. The passenger then questioned him about his family. The cab driver then shares that he has an elder sister, a younger brother, a daughter and a son, among other family members. The video is recorded near India Gate in Delhi.

The video was posted on the Twitter handle @chidsamskritam. According to the handle’s bio, the individual’s mother tongue is Sanskrit, and he is working towards doing cricket commentary in the same language. “Amazing!! This car driver in Delhi speaks Sanskrit with me this morning!!” read the video’s caption.

Watch the viral video below:

The video was shared on November 10 on Twitter, and it has since raked up more than 2.6 lakh views and close to 11,000 comments. Many also took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Its a shame that I haven’t learnt Saskrit yet! Wish to start soon!” commented a Twitter user. “Beautiful!! So good to hear a proper Sanskrit conversation. Even normal chit chat sounds like a puja!” posted another. “Not everyday we see these videos. abhinandan (greetings),” expressed a third. “Wow it’s pleasing to ear...,” wrote a fourth. “Awesome... glad to hear such a fluent conversarion in Sanskrit,” remarked a fifth.

