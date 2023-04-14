Delhi cop’s rendition of Dil Sambhal Ja Zara wows people

Do you regularly use social media? Then you may have seen those videos that capture cops showing their singing prowess. Just like this video shared on Instagram that shows a cop named Rajat Rathor from Delhi Police singing Dil Sambhal Ja Zara in a soulful voice.

The image shows the Delhi cop whose rendition of Dil Sambhal Ja Zara impressed people.(Instagram/@rajat.rathor.rj)

The video opens to show the cop standing in a place that looks like an underground parking lot. Soon he starts singing in a melodious voice. His amazing voice may captivate you and make you listen to the song more than once.

Take a look at the video:

The post was shared last month on March 12. Since being posted, the video has accumulated more than 9.3 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has gathered close to 1.9 lakh likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Amazing voice,” wrote an Instagram user. “Soothing,” posted another. “Blessed voice,” expressed a third. “Amazing,” commented a fourth. Some shared their reactions through heart emoticons.